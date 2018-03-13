Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron look to broaden ties as India, France ink 14 deals

NEW DELHI: India and France on Saturday outlined concrete steps to broaden the scope of their 20 year-old strategic partnership, signing 14 pacts in areas ranging from defense, security, nuclear energy to the protection of classified information besides agreeing to hold biennial summits between top level leaders of the two countries and an annual bilateral defense dialogue.

The two sides also resolved to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, signing a pact on the provision of reciprocal logistics support between their armed forces.

