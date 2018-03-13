SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron look to broaden ties as India, France ink 14 deals

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Modi & Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands as they make a joint press statement in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India and France on Saturday outlined concrete steps to broaden the scope of their 20 year-old strategic partnership, signing 14 pacts in areas ranging from defense, security, nuclear energy to the protection of classified information besides agreeing to hold biennial summits between top level leaders of the two countries and an annual bilateral defense dialogue.

The two sides also resolved to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, signing a pact on the provision of reciprocal logistics support between their armed forces.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *