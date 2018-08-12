IAN- Home Page
Narendra Modi: I share Donald Trump’s vision of prosperity for India, US

Added by Indo American News on August 12, 2018.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he shared Trump’s vision of prosperity for India and the US. (File)

NEW DELHI: Amid uncertainties regarding US President Donald Trump’s trade and visa policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he shared Trump’s vision of prosperity for India and the US. “I share with him the vision of prosperity of our peoples through a strong India-US partnership, based on important convergences, inter alia, in combating terrorism and promoting stability and development in the Indo-Pacific,” Modi said.

“I have met President Trump a few times,” Modi said in an interview to a media house. “We have also been in touch through several conversations,” he added. Modi’s comments come ahead of the India-US 2+2 Dialogue next month in New Delhi involving External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and their US counterparts Mike Pompeo and Jim Mattis.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

