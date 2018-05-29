MFAH- Home Page
Narendra Modi inaugurates two expressways, says infra key priority

PM Narendra Modi with union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and UP governor Ram Naik inaugurates the 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that infrastructure was a key priority sector and his government spent over Rs3 trillion on national highways alone, besides allocating Rs. 5 trillion for the Bharatmala project, aimed at improving road connectivity across the country.

Modi was addressing a rally at Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat after inaugurating two important highways—the first phase of the 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

 

Credit: livemint.com

