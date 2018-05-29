Narendra Modi inaugurates two expressways, says infra key priority

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that infrastructure was a key priority sector and his government spent over Rs3 trillion on national highways alone, besides allocating Rs. 5 trillion for the Bharatmala project, aimed at improving road connectivity across the country.

Modi was addressing a rally at Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat after inaugurating two important highways—the first phase of the 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Credit: livemint.com