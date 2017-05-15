Eye Level- Home Page
Narendra Modi to inaugurate India’s longest bridge in Assam near China border

Added by Indo American News on May 15, 2017.
The Dhola-Sadiya bridge over the Brahmaputra river in Assam can withstand the weight of a 60-tonne battle tank Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dibrugarh: India’s longest river bridge, capable of withstanding the weight of a 60-tonne battle tank, will be inaugurated in Assam close to the border with China on 26 May by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the inauguration of the 9.15-km-long Dhola-Sadiya bridge over the Brahmaputra river, the prime minister will kick start the celebrations of the NDA government’s three years in office from this eastern-most part of Assam.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

