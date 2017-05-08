Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

Narendra Modi wants to make Northeast ‘Gateway to Southeast Asia’

Added by Indo American News on May 8, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Addressing Bharat Sevashram Sangha, in Shillong through video conferencing, Narendra Modi lamented that ‘only Gangtok had found a place among the first 50 clean cities’. Photo: PTI

Addressing Bharat Sevashram Sangha, in Shillong through video conferencing, Narendra Modi lamented that ‘only Gangtok had found a place among the first 50 clean cities’. Photo: PTI

New Delhi/Shillong: The government aims to make Northeast India a gateway to Southeast Asia and was making huge investments for the overall development of the region, but lack of cleanliness could hamper this dream, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

“If such a beautiful gateway is unclean, diseased, illiterate or disbalanced, then it will fail to cross the gateway of the country’s development. There is no reason why, with all our resources, we should remain backward or poor,” the Prime Minister said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *