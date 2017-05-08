Narendra Modi wants to make Northeast ‘Gateway to Southeast Asia’

New Delhi/Shillong: The government aims to make Northeast India a gateway to Southeast Asia and was making huge investments for the overall development of the region, but lack of cleanliness could hamper this dream, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

“If such a beautiful gateway is unclean, diseased, illiterate or disbalanced, then it will fail to cross the gateway of the country’s development. There is no reason why, with all our resources, we should remain backward or poor,” the Prime Minister said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com