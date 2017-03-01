Houston Community College-Home Page
Narendra Modi’s Israel visit likely in June to mark 25 years of diplomatic ties

Added by Indo American News on March 1, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Economic relations secretary Amar Sinha (right) and lsrael’s ambassador to India Daniel Carmon at the launch of a logo to mark 25 years of India-Israel diplomatic relations. Photo: PTI

With India and Israel marking 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties on 29 January, the two countries have planned a series of events including the exchange of prime ministerial visits before the close of the anniversary year in January 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Israel in June—the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish country.

Credit: livemint.com

