HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Narendra Modi’s reforms meet realpolitik in Uttar Pradesh polls

Added by Indo American News on February 10, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Assembly polls open on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, and on the ground Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s loftier aims for a new India seem far away. Photo: Reuters

Assembly polls open on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, and on the ground Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s loftier aims for a new India seem far away. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to clean up politics. The man running the ruling party’s campaign in a crucial state election, who is facing 11 criminal cases, says it will take a while.

“At a time of elections, one has to forget every other aspect and just focus on victory,” said Keshav Prasad Maurya, as his three-vehicle convoy carrying police with automatic rifles sped through the countryside.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *