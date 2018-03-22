NASA Honors Dr. Kamlesh Lulla for Thirty Years of Distinguished Service at Johnson Space Center

HOUSTON: On March 2, NASA honored Dr. Kamlesh Lulla for his 30 years of distinguished servcie in a ceremony attended by his family and friends. This is a major milestone in Dr. Lulla’s successful career at NASA where he is a senior leader, senior researcher and chief scientist and currently the director for research and technology collaboration with academia.

Dr. Lulla is a senior leader who has dedicated his professional life towards space exploration, science and technology research and innovations. Dr. Lulla’s distinguished career at NASA spans 30 years where he has served as the Chief Scientist for Earth Observation for Space Shuttle and International Space Station programs and directed the training of NASA Astronauts in Earth Observation Sciences and Earth Science payloads.

Dr. Lulla’s scientific research involved optical and radar remote sensing, advanced sensor development and image and data processing technologies. His senior management positions include Director for University Research and Technology collaborations division and as Branch chief for Flight Science branch and Earth Science division at NASA Johnson Space center.

Dr. Lulla holds two Ph.D. degrees with expertise in Space sciences and technologies in operational and research activities at NASA. He has served in academia as a tenured university professor and director of multidisciplinary research center for Space Remote Sensing and geospatial sciences for over fifteen years before joining NASA.

Dr. Lulla is a widely published author. He has coauthored or edited eight books and authored a large number of research and technical papers in prestigious journals. He is also the Chief Editor of a major international journal in Earth and Space science and Remote Sensing that is has circulation in more than 85 countries. Dr. Lulla also served as an Editor of American Journal of Photogrammetric Engineering and Remote Sensing.

Dr. Lulla received three of the highest NASA honors and Medals– the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal for his scientific research accomplishments and the NASA Exceptional Service Medal and Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Award for Space Technology. President of India honored him with Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Medal.

Dr. Lulla has received numerous other awards from NASA, the U.S. Government and various universities, cultural organizations and associations. Dr. Lulla has received several awards from professional societies such as the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), American Society of Photogrammetric Engineering and Remote Sensing (ASPRS) and Association of American Geospatial Technology.