NASA Scientist Dr. Kamlesh Lulla Honored with “Glorious India Award” by Consortium of NRI and India Businesses and Community Organization

HOUSTON: A large consortium of NRI organizations, Indian business and commercial organizations and local Indian American communities organized a mega business and cultural show at the New Jersey Raritan Convention center on May 27-28, 2017.

The consortium recognized and honored NRI achievers in various categories to highlight the contributions of Indo- Americans to various sectors of the United States economy, scientific and technical advancements and start-up companies.

Dr Lulla was recognized for his life-long contributions to space science and technologies and for promoting collaborations with research institutions.