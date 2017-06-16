Eye Level- Home Page
NASA Scientist Dr. Kamlesh Lulla Honored with “Glorious India Award” by Consortium of NRI and India Businesses and Community Organization

Added by Indo American News on June 16, 2017.
Dr Lulla receiving “Glorious India Achievement Award” from Mr. Bhagyesh Jha, IAS, former Secretary, State of Gujarat on May 27, 2017 at New Jersey convention center.

HOUSTON: A large consortium of NRI organizations, Indian business and commercial organizations and local Indian American communities organized a mega business and cultural show at the New Jersey Raritan Convention center on May 27-28, 2017.

The consortium recognized and honored NRI achievers in various categories to highlight the contributions of Indo- Americans to various sectors of the United States economy, scientific and technical advancements and start-up companies.

Dr Lulla was recognized for his life-long contributions to space science and technologies and for promoting collaborations with research institutions.

