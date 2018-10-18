Navratri Celebrations @ The Gauri Siddhivinayak Temple



HOUSTON: Navratri, (nine nights) is a major festival held in honor of the divine feminine. Navratri occurs over 9 days during the month of Ashvin, or Ashvina (in the Gregorian calendar, usually September–October). It often ends with the Dussehra (also called Vijayadashami) celebration on the 10th day. In some parts of India, Dussehra is considered a focal point of the festival, making it effectively span 10 days instead of 9. Additionally, as Navratri depends on the lunar calendar, in some years it may be celebrated for 8 days, with Dussehra on the 9th. There are four similar festivals, also called Navratri, which are held at various stages of the year; however, the early autumn festival, also called Sharad Navratri, is the most significant.



The Gauri Siddhivinayak temple celebrated Ashvin Navaratri on Sunday, October 14, which was attended by over 300 devotees . The navaratri Durga pooja started around 4:30pm, which was followed by pooja, havan, Garba and Aarti. Mahaprasad was served after aarti. Pandit Pradip Pandya would like to thank all devotees & sponsors for their support that include Health & Happiness radio, Ravibhai & Sai Catering (Iswarbhai Bhakta) for mahaprasad & all Mataji Bhakta’s for attending the pooja.



The temple is open daily from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm and everyday aarti is performed at 6:00pm. The Gauri Siddhivinayak temple is a non-profit 501(C) 3 organization and all donations are tax deductible. Gauri Siddhivinayak Temple of Houston is located at 5645 Hillcroft Ave Suite: 701 Houston, TX 77036.



For further information or to participate in pooja, sponsorship or volunteering call Pandit Pradip Pandya at 832-466-9868.

Website: www.siddhivinayakhouston.org, Email: siddhivinayakhouston@gmail.com