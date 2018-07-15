Nawaz Sharif, Maryam provided ‘B’ class facilities in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi: report

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam have spent their first night in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and the two VIP convicts were provided “B” class facilities, media reports said on Saturday, a day after their arrest.

The National Accountability Bureau officials took Sharif, 68, and Maryam, 44, into custody in the Avenfield case, shortly after their arrival at Lahore airport from London via Abu Dhabi.

Credit: livemint.com