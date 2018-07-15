IAN- Home Page
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam provided ‘B’ class facilities in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi: report

Added by Indo American News on July 15, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam sit on a Lahore-bound flight due for departure, at Abu Dhabi International Airport, UAE on 13 July 2018. Photo: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam have spent their first night in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and the two VIP convicts were provided “B” class facilities, media reports said on Saturday, a day after their arrest.

The National Accountability Bureau officials took Sharif, 68, and Maryam, 44, into custody in the Avenfield case, shortly after their arrival at Lahore airport from London via Abu Dhabi.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

