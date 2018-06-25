MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Nearly 100 Indians held at 2 detention centres in US, India establishes contact

Added by Indo American News on June 25, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A view of inside US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention facility shows detainees inside fenced areas at Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas, US.

A view of inside US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention facility shows detainees inside fenced areas at Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas, US.

The Indian mission in the US has established contact with two immigration detention centres where nearly 100 Indians, mostly from Punjab, are detained for illegally entering the country through its southern border. 

According to officials, around 40-45 Indians are at a federal detention centre in the Southern American State of New Mexico while 52 Indians, mostly Sikhs and Christians, are held in OregonNSE 0.00 %. 

The Indian Embassy in a statement said it has established contacts .. 

Click here to read more…

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *