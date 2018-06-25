Nearly 100 Indians held at 2 detention centres in US, India establishes contact

The Indian mission in the US has established contact with two immigration detention centres where nearly 100 Indians, mostly from Punjab, are detained for illegally entering the country through its southern border.

According to officials, around 40-45 Indians are at a federal detention centre in the Southern American State of New Mexico while 52 Indians, mostly Sikhs and Christians, are held in OregonNSE 0.00 %.

The Indian Embassy in a statement said it has established contacts ..

Click here to read more…

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com