Nepal votes in first local election in 20 years

Nepalese were voting on Sunday in the first local-level polls in two decades, an election crucial for cementing democracy amid political turmoil in the country. The first phase of local elections are peacefully taking place at 281 local units out of 283 in province 3, 4 and 6, said the office Election Commission. Out of 283 local bodies where first phase elections were scheduled, the elections are being held in 281 local bodies as candidates were elected unopposed in two local units, it said. According to Election Commission spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma, around 42 per cent of total registered voters in 34 districts have cast their votes by noon.

Credit: indianexpress.com