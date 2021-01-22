“Never, Ever Underestimate the Indians”

Brisbane: A visibly upset Langer said that one massive lesson he has learnt from the setback is that you cannot take anything for granted. “Never ever, ever underestimate the Indians, 1.5 billion [people in India] and you play in the senior team, you have to be really tough,” he said.

Langer said the fightback after the Adelaide debacle was nothing short of remarkable especially after injury-forced ouster of big players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

“I can’t compliment India enough. They haven’t gone away after that first Test match which we won in three days, bowled them out for 30 odd. For them to fight back like they did is amazing, credit to them. The big lesson for us is that you can’t take anything for granted. India never got away,” he said.

Langer also applauded Rishabh Pant for playing a match-winning knock on the final day of the Gabba Test. Gill played knocks of 89 and 91 as India recorded a famous three-wicket win over Australia.

Chasing a record target of 328 at the venue, a severely depleted Indian team went past the finishing line with 18 balls to spare on the final day. Rishabh Pant (89 not out off 138 balls) showcased his breathtaking strokeplay to secure the win for the visitors, thereby ending Australia’s 32-year-old unbeaten run at the ‘Fortress Gabba’. “It was an amazing effort. (Rishabh) Pant’s innings somewhat reminded me of Ben Stokes’ innings in Headingley actually. He came in, he was almost fearless and he will be lauded because of it. It was an unbelievable innings,” Langer said in his praise of the Indian wicket-keeper batsman.

“I thought young (Shubman) Gill (91) batted very well. Their young bowling attack kept us under pressure throughout the match and as I said India deserve full credit.”

Langer also commended his own team’s bowling attack for its tireless effort in the series, albeit in a losing cause. “…from our point of view, we had the same four bowlers (Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc) who have gone hard, they have stood up and they have worked so hard but unfortunately we didn’t get over the line today. “I am proud of the way those four guys fought so hard,” he signed off.