New forum for Indian professionals to have a say in Brexit

A new forum has been launched in London to ensure that the voice of Indian professionals based in the UK is heard as the British government takes important decisions for a Brexit-bound country.

The Indian Professionals Forum (IPF), a non-profit think tank for Indian diaspora related policy advocacy and a members’ club, is aimed as a collective voice to strengthen the participation of Indian-origin professionals in the mainstream and help identify opportunities to contribute towards the development of India-UK relations.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com