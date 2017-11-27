Houston Community College-Home Page
New forum for Indian professionals to have a say in Brexit

Added by Indo American News on November 27, 2017.
A new forum has been launched in London to ensure that the voice of Indian professionals based in the UK is heard as the British government takes important decisions for a Brexit-bound country.

The Indian Professionals Forum (IPF), a non-profit think tank for Indian diaspora related policy advocacy and a members’ club, is aimed as a collective voice to strengthen the participation of Indian-origin professionals in the mainstream and help identify opportunities to contribute towards the development of India-UK relations.

