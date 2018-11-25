New H-1B visa lottery process may hit immigrants

MUMBAI: From April, the filing season for the H-1B applications, companies hiring foreigners to work in the US through this popular work visa route will have to pre-register electronically for the annual H-1B lottery, and then file ‘full-fledged applications’ (referred to as petitions) for the winners.

Currently, petitions have to be filed upfront, together with all supporting evidence, just for entry into the lottery. The documentation is exhaustive, especially for employers, like IT service companies, who place their H-1B employees at client sites. The change will result in significant savings of administrative costs for the sponsoring companies (those hiring foreign employees). The move has been approved by the US Office of Management and Budgeta unit of the US president’s executive office.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com