New Teen, Miss & Mrs Bollywood International 2018 Crowned!

Contestants from all Over USA Participated!

STAFFORD: Bollywood Shake hosted its 7th Annual Bollywood Pageant International 2018 at the Stafford Civic Center on Sunday, April 8. This year’s show under the direction of Pageant Director, Ruchika Dias, Pageant Choreographer, Priti Islam and Pageant Coordinator, Bindhya Babu was extremely glamorous, entertaining and inspiring! Contestants from all over the United States participated to compete for the coveted titles of Teen, Miss, Mr. and Mrs. Bollywood International 2018!

Bollywood Shake conducted its auditions and extensive search for the last one year all over the US to find the best contestants to compete for this year’s crown! This year’s competition featured contestants from California, Chicago, Michigan, Austin, Arizona, Florida and Houston. The contestants spent 3 days in Houston preparing and practicing for their big day!

Our judges had their work cut out for them! This year’s judging panel included Former Miss India & Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, Founder & CEO of HumFM Rehan Siddiqi, Omar Saeed Khan of Northwestern Mutual, Realtor Shaneel Mitha, Actor and Producer Pavan Grover, Lawyer Zainab Rizvi, Miss Pakistan USA 2017 Hirra Khan and Mrs. Bollywood USA 2015 Shruthi Bekal.

The emcees of the show, Rocko Stedy Narvios and Niharika Nag (who is also the Pageant Coach), conducted the show beautifully and flawlessly. The show started with a spectacular opening dance choreographed by Priti Islam to the songs Pallu Latke, Hawa Hawaii and Swag se Swagat. After this, the girls came back in beautiful evening gown attire for the introduction round. Then came the talent round where we got to see some outstanding talents including Bollywood dances, singing, a Salsa dance performance and even an aerial acrodance act. This was followed by the Ethnic Wear round where the contestants donned gorgeous, colorful and vibrant ethnic attire. The finalists were then chosen who went through the judges Question and Answer round. Judge Tanushree Dutta asked a finalist “You are a mother, a wife and a career woman. What is the most important priority for you in life?” The contestants did a great job answering some tough questions but some stood out more for the judges than others. Finally, the winners were crowned by Tanushree Dutta and the past title holders – Miss Teen Bollywood USA 2017, Manjari Parikh, Miss Bollywood USA 2017, Pooja Gohil and Mrs. Bollywood USA 2017, Nadia Neubert.

The event was sponsored by Omar Saeed Khan of Northwestern Mutual, Realtor Shaneel Mitha and Universal Bakery and Snacks. Special shout out to Zainab Kayani Rizvi and Pavan Grover for their support! Special thanks to Aslam Jivani and Abdul Khiyani of DECO ART for the gorgeous stage and set. The decor was beautiful and classy with the Fire & Ice theme and made the contestants look even more gorgeous! DJ Tariq Ali did a great job on the sound and lights and DJ TAMIM, the DJ and Dholi for the night kept the crowd entertained. Arzoo Khan’s Vida Salon & Spa provided professional hair and makeup services for the contestants. Sonny and Jennifer Chohan of Houston Live TV Network captured the event professionally and the show was broadcast live on Facebook and Youtube. Jasleen Kaur Photography and Reflection Media Inc. USA were the official photographers for the evening.

In addition to running a very successful Bollywood dance school, Bollywood Shake has always promoted local talent through its events. The Bollywood Pageant has featured renowned Bollywood celebrity guests in the past including Preity Zinta, Raveena Tandon, Neha Dhupia, Meenakshi Seshadri and Pooja Batra. Bollywood Shake has also hosted events like fashion shows, dance competitions and New Year’s Eve Galas.

Ruchika Dias, Founder & CEO of Bollywood Shake, has successfully organized the Bollywood Pageants for the past 7 years. Ruchika’s vision has always been to bring Bollywood to mainstream America. The Bollywood Pageant has been featured on ABC 13, Fox 26, TV-Asia and B4U TV. Special thanks to Esha Shah and Abha Jain for being a part of this year’s team.

Winners:

Miss Bollywood International 2018 – Michelle Adamjee (Houston)

Miss Teen Bollywood International 2018 – Gursheen Kaur (California)

Mrs. Bollywood International 2018 – Malin Pathak (Austin)

Mr. Bollywood International 2018 – Nitish Singh (Arizona)

Miss Bollywood International 2018 1st Runner Up- Jasmin Sheth (Austin)

Miss Bollywood International 2018 2nd Runner Up- Tavishi Saxena (Michigan)

Miss Teen Bollywood International 2018 1st Runner Up- Siya Nair

Mrs. Bollywood International 2018 1st Runner Up- Mayuri Rana (Houston)

Mrs. Bollywood International 2018 2nd Runner Up- Sharan Budwal (Florida)