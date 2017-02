Nidhi Uttam to play Rahul Dev’s wife in Dil Boley Oberoi

India’s first spin-off Dil Boley Oberoi (Star Plus and Four Lions) is all set to hit TV screens from next week.

The excitement has been buzzing around the drama and fans are anticipating its arrival with bated breath.

Apart from the original Ishqbaaaz cast (Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Leenesh Mattoo and Kunal Jaisingh), Shrenu Paritkh, Rahul Dev and Sushmita Mukherjee will join the cast of the spin off.

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com