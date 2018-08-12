IAN- Home Page
TravelGuzs- Home Page

Nine-year-old chess prodigy wins fight to stay in Britain

Added by Indo American News on August 12, 2018.
Saved under World News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Chess prodigy Shreyas Royal

Chess prodigy Shreyas Royal

LONDON: A 9-year-old India-born chess prodigy whose fight to stay in Britain drew international attention can remain in the country, the U.K. government said Friday.

Shreyas Royal, who came to Britain with his family when he was 3, has competed internationally and came fourth in the World Cadets competition in Brazil last year. But his family faced having to leave the U.K. when his father’s work visa expires next month.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *