Nine-year-old chess prodigy wins fight to stay in Britain

LONDON: A 9-year-old India-born chess prodigy whose fight to stay in Britain drew international attention can remain in the country, the U.K. government said Friday.

Shreyas Royal, who came to Britain with his family when he was 3, has competed internationally and came fourth in the World Cadets competition in Brazil last year. But his family faced having to leave the U.K. when his father’s work visa expires next month.

Credit: indianexpress.com