Nipah under control, screening will continue till June 30: Kerala health minister K K Shailaja

Representative image.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high level meeting convened by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to continue the screening for Nipah virus till June 30. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, director general of police and officials from health and other departments. Health minister K K Shailaja joined the meeting through video conferencing from Kozhikode.

The health minister said that the virus is under total control and there is no need for any panic over the second phase of the attack. The screening in the highly sensitive areas will continue till June 30.

 

