Nipah Virus: Everything about the virus that’s taking lives in Kerala!

Added by Indo American News on May 21, 2018.
Saved under Health
Tags:

Kerala has been on high alert due to mysterious deaths of eight people because of an unidentified viral attack. Out of these, three were reported to be caused by Nipah Virus(NiV). As per the National Institute of Virology, Pune, Nipah Virus is the sole cause of these three deaths. Rajiv Sadanandan, Kerala’s health secretary, has assured that the government has started its preparation towards fewer deaths and that people should not panic. An unheard virus, NiV is yet to be understood by many. Here is what the virus is all about.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

