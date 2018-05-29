Nipah virus outbreak: Death toll rises to 14 in Kerala, two more cases confirmed

KERALA: The Nipah virus claimed one more life in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Sunday, taking the overall death toll to 14. The latest victim to the outbreak was 22-year-old Abin who was being treated at Baby Memorial Hospital in the city. Meanwhile, two more confirmed cases of Nipah were reported in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, according to a report submitted by a central medical team to the Health Ministry, samples collected from bats in Kerala’s Kozhikode and Malappuram districts tested negative for the virus. A total of 21 samples, including that from seven species of bats, two species of pigs, one bovine and one caprine, were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

