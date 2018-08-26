Nippon Steel sees big in India opportunity

TOKYO: Japan’s top steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp sees India as the most promising market and wants to become “an insider” to capitalise on growth of the world’s third-biggest steel market, a senior executive said.

“India will be the fastest-growing steel market in the world going forward,” Nippon Steel Executive Vice-President Katsuhiro Miyamoto told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Credit: livemint.com