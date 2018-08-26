Nippon Steel sees big in India opportunity
Added by Indo American News on August 26, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, Nippon Steel, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Sumitomo Metal Corp, Texas, USA, Washington
Saved under Business
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, Nippon Steel, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Sumitomo Metal Corp, Texas, USA, Washington
TOKYO: Japan’s top steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp sees India as the most promising market and wants to become “an insider” to capitalise on growth of the world’s third-biggest steel market, a senior executive said.
“India will be the fastest-growing steel market in the world going forward,” Nippon Steel Executive Vice-President Katsuhiro Miyamoto told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
Credit: livemint.com