Nitin Sonawane Stops in Houston During his World Bicycle Tour

HOUSTON: Over the past few weeks Houston has benefitted immeasurably by Nitin Sonawane’s stop on his epic journey to circle the globe on a bicycle, which he is doing it solo.

Nitin hails from Rashin, a small village near Pune, Maharashtra, India. He started on his epic journey on November 1, 2016 from Sevagram, Vardha, home to Mahatma Gandhi’s last Ashram. Over the past 15 months he has logged more than 10,000 miles riding from Bharat to Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, Japan and now in USA. From here he is headed to South America, Africa, Europe, Middle East and end his epic journey in Lahore, Pakistan on October 2, 2019, Mahatma Gandhi’s Sesquicentennial, 150th birthday. Nitin hails from a family of 3 brothers of an extremely modest family from Rashin, a small village, near Pune. Upon graduation from college in Information Technology he started working in that field.

However, in search for real happiness he first turned to Gautam Buddha and then to Mahatma Gandhi when he came in touch with Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, the organization that is sponsoring his odyssey. It was here that the idea of circling the globe to commemorate Gandhi Sesquicentennial and increase awareness of his message sprouted.

Mahatma Gandhi Library, MGL, learned of his stop in Houston when Nitin called Atul Kothari on Monday, February 19. Ramesh Patel of BAPS referred him to MGL when Nitin visited BAPS on Sunday, February 18. Atul Kothari and Ajit Paralakar from MGL met with Nitin and were impressed to learn that he had already visited several schools including St Agnes Academy in Houston area to share his amazing experience and story. He was invited to stay at Arya Samaj Greater Houston for the remainder of his stop.

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston learned about Nitin’s layover in Houston and were really impressed with the purpose, determination and sheer courage of Nitin. They arranged for an interview with Houston Chronicle. Later, Nitin visited DAV Montessori School operated by Arya Samaj Great Houston. He also gave presentation during morning satsang at Arya Samaj and met with Sunday School children who really embraced him just as children have been doing all over the world. Meena Datt and Open Forum also interviewed him during their radio show.

Some of the most memorable moments of Nitin’s epic journey have been:

• Visit to Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, venues of the explosions of first atom bombs

• Walking with Buddhist monks in Japan for 2 months

• In Thailand he was accompanied on bike by a Peace activist in Thailand. The peace activist rode with him and acted as his translator as well as made arrangements for vegetarian meals.

• More upon publishing of his book upon completion of his epic, adventurous journey

To contact Nitin email at nitin.sonawane05@gmail.com or visit his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/public/Nitin-Sonawane -World Peace and Friendship movement