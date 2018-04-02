MFAH- Home Page
‘No alternative to excellent ties between Nepal, India’

KATHMANDU: There is no alternative to excellent bilateral relations between Nepal and India despite some twists and turns in the recent past, Nepalese foreign minister said today, ahead of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s maiden foreign trip to India this week.
Admitting that ties between Nepal and India had reached a historic low during the previous tenure of Oli as the prime minister following the promulgation of the new Constitution in 2015, foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said, “This is an appropriate time to improve and further the relations between the two neighbouring countries.”

“There is no alternative to excellent bilateral relations between Nepal and India despite some twists and turns in the recent past,” he said.

