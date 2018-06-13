MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

‘No big changes’ in H-1B visa: US Deputy Chief of Mission Carlson

Added by Indo American News on June 13, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Certainly, employment visa and work permits for Indians is the sovereign decision of the US, the official said.

Certainly, employment visa and work permits for Indians is the sovereign decision of the US, the official said.

NEW DELHI: There have been “no big changes” in the H-1B programme and “nothing new” on the H-4 visa policy, the US said today, amid the Trump administration’s plan to overhaul the immigration system. 

US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in Delhi, MaryKay L Carlson said granting employment visa and work permits is the sovereign decision of a country. 

The US Mission here today observed ‘Student Visa Day’, an event to celebrate higher education ties between India and the United States .. 

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *