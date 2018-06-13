‘No big changes’ in H-1B visa: US Deputy Chief of Mission Carlson

NEW DELHI: There have been “no big changes” in the H-1B programme and “nothing new” on the H-4 visa policy, the US said today, amid the Trump administration’s plan to overhaul the immigration system.

US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in Delhi, MaryKay L Carlson said granting employment visa and work permits is the sovereign decision of a country.

The US Mission here today observed ‘Student Visa Day’, an event to celebrate higher education ties between India and the United States ..

