No cap on visa for Indian students: British envoy
Added by Indo American News on February 22, 2017.
Britain on Tuesday said there is no cap on visa for Indian students and they are free to access world-class education in top notch UK universities.(Reuters File Photo)
British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith said that the UK had announced 600 scholarships for Indian students aspiring to study in the UK.
Credit: hindustantimes.com