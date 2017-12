No change in H-1B visa system

KOLKATA: Amid the H-1B visa row in India, the US government on Friday said there has been no change in law regarding the H-1B regime and the system continued to be as before.

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for State for South Asia Thomas Vajda said no legislation has been passed so far on the particular category of visa.

Click here to read more

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com