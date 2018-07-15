IAN- Home Page
SBI Home Page

No claimants for Rs 300 crore lying in India-linked dormant

Added by Indo American News on July 15, 2018.
Saved under World News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

swissBank

ZURICH/NEW DELHI: It is the third year since Swiss banks made public a list of accounts lying dormant without any trace of owners and no claimant has come forward for those with Indian links, even as a political slugfest continues in India over alleged black money parked there.

The list of all such accounts — of Swiss citizens and foreigners including from India — was first published by the Switzerland Banking Ombudsman in December 2015 and it keeps getting updated as and when an account is declared dormant.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *