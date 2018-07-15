No claimants for Rs 300 crore lying in India-linked dormant

ZURICH/NEW DELHI: It is the third year since Swiss banks made public a list of accounts lying dormant without any trace of owners and no claimant has come forward for those with Indian links, even as a political slugfest continues in India over alleged black money parked there.

The list of all such accounts — of Swiss citizens and foreigners including from India — was first published by the Switzerland Banking Ombudsman in December 2015 and it keeps getting updated as and when an account is declared dormant.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com