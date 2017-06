North India reels under intense heat, Delhi records 44.6 degree Celsius

The national capital witnessed scorching heat on Sunday as the maximum temperature reached 44.6 degree Celsius, four notches above the normal. Delhi remained under the heat wave conditions for the whole day with the minimum temperature clocking at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level hovered between 44 and 15 per cent, according to weather department officials.

Credit: indianexpress.com