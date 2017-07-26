North Korea could carry out missile test soon: US officials

WASHINGTON: US officials said on Tuesday they have seen increased North Korean activity at a site in the western city of Kusong that could be preparations for another missile test within days.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that over the past week intelligence has spotted equipment, possibly for launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or an intermediate-range missile, moving into Kusong.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com