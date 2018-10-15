‘Not Hindu’, scientist booted from US garba event

VADODARA: A renowned astrophysicist from Vadodara who is now settled in US has alleged that he, along with his three friends, was thrown out from a garba venue in Atlanta on Friday by the organisers because their surnames “didn’t appear to be Hindu”.

Karan Jani (29), who in 2016 had made it to the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) team in US that discovered the gravitational waves, took to Twitter and Facebook to allege that he was thrown out of the venue by the organisers at Sri Shakti Mandir. Jani, who said he had been doing garba at this venue for the last six years and had never faced any such problem, said he spoke to the organisers in Gujarati, but they refused to budge.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com