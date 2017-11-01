Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Now, UP Chief Minister’s Secretariat gets a saffron touch

Added by Indo American News on November 1, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Workers paint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s secretariate with saffron colour in Lucknow. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

AFTER BUSES, school bags and government booklets, the chief minister’s secretariat – known as the Annexe and Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan in government records – is also getting a saffron touch. At present, work is on to paint the boundary wall and top of the secretariat building saffron. It was till now off white in colour.

According to officials, the state estate department had finalised the saffron colour after discussion with the “higher-ups”. “Options of various colours were discussed but kesariya (saffron) was chosen finally. But only a strip on top of the building and the boundary wall will be painted with kesariya colour. The rest of the building will be painted off white,” state Estate Department Officer Yogesh Kumar Shukla said.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

