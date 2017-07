NRIs’ foreign bank accounts under income tax lens

MUMBAI: For decades, many Indians have escaped tax and legitimised their money stashed abroad by staying 182 days out of the country every year and declaring themselves as ‘non-resident’.

The status of a non-resident Indian, or NRI, allowed them to claim such funds lying in offshore bank accounts as lawful income earned abroad. From now on, this won’t be easy.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com