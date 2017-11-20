NRIs, PIOs don’t need to link bank a/c, PAN with Aadhaar: UIDAI

NEW DELHI: NRIs and PIOs are not required to link bank accounts and other services with Aadhaar, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on Friday, while instructing various implementation agencies to work out a mechanism to verify the status of such individuals.

It said the Prevention of Money laundering Rules 2017 and the Income Tax Act clearly stipulate that the linking of bank accounts and PAN respectively, “is for those persons who are eligible to enrol for Aadhaar”.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com