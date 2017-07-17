Eye Level- Home Page
Numbers favour Ram Nath Kovind for presidential election today

July 17, 2017
The election for the next president of India will be held on Monday where NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind is pitted against the opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar. Photo: Mint

NEW DELHI: The election for the next president of India will be held on Monday where National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind is pitted against opposition nominee Meira Kumar.

The counting of votes will take place on 20 July in New Delhi where all the ballot boxes will be brought from various state capitals. The electorate, comprising elected Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and members of state assemblies, is tilted in favour of the NDA, but the opposition is still working to seek support of some regional parties in favour of their candidate.

Credit: livemint.com

