Baldev Jallan, Local Businessman, 78

Houston: Another member of the early settlers of the local Indian community passed away five weeks ago after a foot injury had sidelined him in a rehab hospital. He suffered a fatal heart attack when he returned home and died in his sleep on Saturday, August 15.

Jallan was from a large family who all owned their own businesses. His son Lalit (wife Jai) owns a Mass Mutual Insurance agency and his brother Gulshan (wife Parveen) owns Richmond Liquors on Richmond Ave between Fondren and S. Gessner. He is also survived by his wife Nirmal; daughter

Parvin (husband Sajid) who lives with her family in Dallas; other brother Krishan (wife Prem) and sisters Sitaradas and Tara (husband Charanjit) and five grandchildren.

Baldev Jallan was born in Multan, in 1942 and in the Partition of 1947 came to India with his family, settling in Newasaher, Punjab. At 16, he lost his father and began working in order to help support his family. In March 1980, he moved to Houston and began working in small businesses.

His funeral was held on Tuesday, August 25 at the Garden Oaks Funeral Home in Houston, with a service held by Zoom, due to the Coronavirus. Bhog and antim ardas were held later that day at the Gurudwara Sahib of Southwest Houston.