Off Course Tubelight

For director Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, a Salman Khan-starrer that has the 1962 Indo-Sino war in the backdrop, the release of composer Pritam’s tunes was spread over a couple of months by the producers. Although the singers used in the album deliver earnestly, their voices set amid interesting orchestration, the compositions aren’t as strong as one would like them to be. Then there is the concept of alignment with the theme; there isn’t much. The four pieces don’t capture the sense of instability, the intensity of a war epic, and the longing of waiting for a loved one to return.

Credit: indianexpress.com