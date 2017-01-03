Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

Koffee With Karan 5: Jacqueline Fernandez And Sidharth Malhotra Are Not Shy on The Couch

Added by Indo American News on January 3, 2017.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
koffee-with-karan_640x480_41483356872

Koffee With Karan 5: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will co-star in Reload

After the ‘romantic’ ninth episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, that featured Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to nail the show with their humour, ‘adult talks’ and looks. The episode’s teaser was unveiled by the makers of the show on Sunday night, where we can see Jacqueline only giggling while Sidharth makes some ‘naughty’ revelations about him. Karan even asks the Reload co-stars about what exactly is brewing between them. Jacqueline and Sidharth, both 31, have earlier worked together in 2015’s Brothers, co-starring Akshay Kumar. They will now be seen in an action entertainer Reload

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *