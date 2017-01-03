Koffee With Karan 5: Jacqueline Fernandez And Sidharth Malhotra Are Not Shy on The Couch

After the ‘romantic’ ninth episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, that featured Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to nail the show with their humour, ‘adult talks’ and looks. The episode’s teaser was unveiled by the makers of the show on Sunday night, where we can see Jacqueline only giggling while Sidharth makes some ‘naughty’ revelations about him. Karan even asks the Reload co-stars about what exactly is brewing between them. Jacqueline and Sidharth, both 31, have earlier worked together in 2015’s Brothers, co-starring Akshay Kumar. They will now be seen in an action entertainer Reload.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com