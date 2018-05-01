Oil PSUs freeze petrol, diesel prices ahead of Karnataka polls

NEW DELHI: A fortnight before Karnataka goes to polls, PSU oil firms have stopped revising petrol and diesel prices even though benchmark international rates have gone up by almost $2 per barrel.

With finance ministry refusing to cut excise duty to give relief to the common man from petrol hitting a 55-month high of Rs 74.63 a litre and diesel at a record high of Rs 65.93, oil PSUs have since April 24 not changed fuel rates.

Credit: timesofindia.com