Ola, Uber Drivers On Indefinite Strike From Today Over Low Payments

MUMBAI: The transport wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has called for a strike of drivers of cab aggregators Uber and Ola starting today.

The strike has been called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena which has claimed that several drivers are not being able to cover costs due to falling business.

Credit: ndtv.com