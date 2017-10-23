Omkara to proclaim his love amidst Gauri-Ajay’s wedding in Ishqbaaaz

The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz produced by 4 Lions Films will now showcase an interesting sequence in the upcoming episodes as Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) will finally confess his love for Gauri (Shrenu Parikh).

As we all know, Abhay (Avinash Mishra) has created major misunderstandings between Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri. Due to which, the latter has reached Bareilly and for marrying Ajay.

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com