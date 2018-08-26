Onam 2018: History, significance and timings of puja

By Saumyaa Vardhan

Aside from festivals that are celebrated across India, there are others which are limited to a tribe, community, village, district or state. These festivals are not celebrated across India but are limited to a niche, and the people connected to that faith.

Wherever they may be, they shall also celebrate the festival on the date decided. One such festival is Onam, which is celebrated by Malayalees who ring in the festival every year with great pomp and show.

Credit: indianexpress.com