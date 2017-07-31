ONGC seeks market freedom to open India’s 8th sedimentary basin
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has sought pricing and marketing freedom to help bring to production a one-trillion cubic feet gas discovery that will open up a new sedimentary basin after over three decades. ONGC, which has opened for commercial production six out of India’s seven producing basins, has made a significant natural gas discovery in the Gulf of Kutch of Gujarat coast that can produce about three million standard cubic meters per day, a senior company official said.
This will open up the country’s eighth sedimentary basin – the first in over three decades – for oil and gas production in two years. “We can bring to production the find in 2-3 years time,” he said. ONGC reviewed the project with Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week and set out conditions that will help monetise the gas reserves.
Credit: indianexpress.com