Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

ONGC seeks market freedom to open India’s 8th sedimentary basin

Added by Indo American News on July 31, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Except for the Assam shelf, ONGC opened up for commercial production all the other six basins, including Cambay, Mumbai Offshore, Rajasthan, Krishna Godavari, Cauvery and Assam-Arakan Fold Belt.

Except for the Assam shelf, ONGC opened up for commercial production all the other six basins, including Cambay, Mumbai Offshore, Rajasthan, Krishna Godavari, Cauvery and Assam-Arakan Fold Belt.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has sought pricing and marketing freedom to help bring to production a one-trillion cubic feet gas discovery that will open up a new sedimentary basin after over three decades. ONGC, which has opened for commercial production six out of India’s seven producing basins, has made a significant natural gas discovery in the Gulf of Kutch of Gujarat coast that can produce about three million standard cubic meters per day, a senior company official said.

This will open up the country’s eighth sedimentary basin – the first in over three decades – for oil and gas production in two years. “We can bring to production the find in 2-3 years time,” he said. ONGC reviewed the project with Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week and set out conditions that will help monetise the gas reserves.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *