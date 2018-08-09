Open House at DAV Montessori School On Friday August 10

HOUSTON: DAV Montessori & Elementary School (DAVMS) has been serving the Indian community since August 2000. As said, actions speak louder than words. So is true with DAVMS because its alumni have now entered into prestigious universities. It is a unique school, probably only one of this kind in this part of the world that successfully blends western traits with the time-tested Indian wisdom; the school’s motto is: Academic Excellence and Spiritual Growth. The school was established and is run by Arya Samaj Houston known to convey spiritual values in a manner that children can confidently vouch for in their adulthood. Its director Arti Khanna has tirelessly gathered a number of feathers in its cap, too many and are listed in a brief manner:

· Academics include Vedic values, Indian culture and Hindi language

· Accredited by Texas Alliance of Accredited Private schools (TAAPS)

· Traditional and Montessori program with Hindi, Vedic mantras recitation, Prayers and Moral Values taught by Arya Samaj’s Acharyaji.

· Montessori curriculum in Preschool till 1st grade.

· 2nd to 5th grade study an accelerated Common core and TEKS based curriculum with special focus on Math and Science.

· School’s philosophy and methods have been proven by the success of its ex-students excelling in academics along with the pride in their heritage and confidently transition to the large and diverse school environments.

· DAV Montessori graduating students have been accepted in prestigious programs (Vanguard, Magnet, Gifted & Talented) in both private and public schools in the Greater Houston area. In these schools, the children are excelling academically and confidently participate in all the school activities.

· Graduates from the first few years of DAV Montessori are now at some of the top universities in the country.

· Professional, dedicated & experienced teachers are enthusiastic educators committed to creating an inviting and warm atmosphere.

· Low student/teacher ratio leads to individualized attention and a personalized learning plan, designed to help each child reach their full potential.

· Stage performances and cultural programs in front of large gatherings in the beautiful Arya Samaj hall builds unparalleled stage presence and confidence.

· Yoga, PE, Art and technology are part of the school curriculum.

· Students scoring 2-3 grade levels above on National standardized tests.

· Participation in the Private School Interscholastic Association (PSIA) competitions and have won first place in state and district.

· Afterschool clubs – Chess, Lego league, Music, Dance, Girl Scouts, Mad science, Soccer

· Gated, safe and secure school compound.

· Vegetarian Food

· Extended school day facility available 7 am to 6 pm.

· Bus service available for students.

What more, the school will open its doors wide open Friday 10th August 9 am to 12 pm. Come along and see for yourself what the DAV Montessori School has to offer for your kids to blossom into a confident person.

If intending to be at the open house or want to schedule a personal tour at another hour, write to: davmontessori@gmail.com, or call 281.759.3286.