Opportunity Fair for Women Enhancing Healthcare, Career & Civic Engagement

HOUSTON: Women’s Voice for Better America, a network of diverse women, is thrilled to open the doors of opportunities for women to become self-sufficient and empowered. Women’s Voice for Better America will host its 2nd annual Opportunity Fair for Women on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Memorial Hermann – Southwest, 7600 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77074.

The 2nd annual Opportunity Fair for Women is designed to increase women’s access to quality healthcare, job search skills, small business start-up, financial planning, retirement planning and civic engagement. It will be a free admission event with free sessions and a variety of resourceful information. The event will have free parking, raffles and refreshments.

At the 2nd annual Opportunity Fair for Women, several sessions by MD Anderson will highlight cancer prevention and remedies as well as “Too Cool to Smoke” shows for youth. The sessions offered by Memorial-Herman Southwest will provide information about women’s access to healthcare. Ibn Sina Community Medical Center will offer on-site medical check-up for women and screening for skin cancer.

For women seeking jobs, Workforce Solutions will offer workshops on job applications, resume writing, cover letters, interview techniques and making network connections. For women seeking help to start up small businesses, SCORE Houston will provide information and consultation at the 2nd annual the Opportunity Fair for Women. Also, WOODFOREST National Bank will provide sessions on financial literacy. The event will also include sessions on financial planning, investments, credit score, refinancing, real estate and mortgage presented by licensed professionals.

To ensure women’s progress in civic duties and rights to vote, The League of Women Voters will conduct voter registration and provide valuable information to help women participate in the electoral process. In addition, information about pathways to citizenship will be provided as part of the civic engagement.

Many informational booths will offer resources for women to seek a better quality of life with confidence, knowledge and a network for professional and personal growth. Women’s Voice for Better America is committed to empowering women, thereby strengthening families and transforming communities.

Memorial-Herman Southwest has graciously offered its venue for free for the 2nd annual Opportunity Fair for Women. Women’s Voice for Better America is glad to welcome women from all walks of life.

To join the network or to sponsor the 2nd Annual Opportunity Fair for Women, please contact Neeta Sane at 832-279-8601.

More information about this initiative is on www.NeetaSane.com/OpportunityFair