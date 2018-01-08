Opposed to US ‘finger-pointing’ at Pakistan on terror-related issues: China
Added by Indo American News on January 8, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Pakistan and China’s national flags fly in the foreground as soldiers from both countries stand together for a group shot after holding joint military exercises in Jhelum, located in Pakistan’s Punjab province November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood (PAKISTAN – Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)
BEIJING: China on Monday said it is opposed to the US “finger-pointing” at Pakistan+ and linking it with terrorism, insisting that the responsibility of cracking down on terror outfits cannot be placed on a particular country.
China’s support for its all-weather ally came as the US stepped up its efforts to pressure Pakistan+ to eliminate terror safe havens on its soil.
Click here to read more…
Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com