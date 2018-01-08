Opposed to US ‘finger-pointing’ at Pakistan on terror-related issues: China

BEIJING: China on Monday said it is opposed to the US “finger-pointing” at Pakistan+ and linking it with terrorism, insisting that the responsibility of cracking down on terror outfits cannot be placed on a particular country.

China’s support for its all-weather ally came as the US stepped up its efforts to pressure Pakistan+ to eliminate terror safe havens on its soil.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com