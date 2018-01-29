Houston Community College-Home Page
Our only aim should be to bring about a good change in Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth tells fans

Added by Indo American News on January 29, 2018.
Saved under Politics, US South Asian
BANGALORE:

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday addressed his fans in Tuticorin via video link. Explaining the simple and core principles of his yet-to-be-formed political party, Rajinikanth said the severing the common people without any personal motive will be the primary quality to join hands with him in his political endeavour.

“Bringing a huge change in the politics of Tamil Nadu is our motive now. It’s a difficult task but if we work together with discipline towards our goal, we can achieve anything. Our thoughts and heart should be clean,” said the Thalaivar in his address to fans.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

