Over 21,000 Indians overstayed visas in US last year: Report

WASHINGTON: In the year 2017, more than 21,000 Indians who were supposed to leave the US at the end of their permissible limits overstayed their visas, as per the latest official report. While the percentage of Indians overstaying and not leaving the US after the expiry of their visas is not very high compared to some other nations, but in sheer number India ranks among the top 10 countries whose citizens come to the US legally and continue to stay illegally.

The Department of Homeland Security in its latest annual report released today said that in 2017, more than 10.7 lakh Indians visited the United States on the popular B-1, B-2 visas, which is issued to those who come to the US for business, visit or tourism purposes.

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com