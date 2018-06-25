Over 700 Americans perform yoga in Texas

HOUSTON: Hundreds of American yoga enthusiasts rolled out their colourful mats and performed various asanas to mark the International Day of Yoga here.

An event was organised in partnership with the Consulate General of India in Houston, various yoga studios, and Indian organisations yesterday.

The fourth International Day of Yoga at Houston’s Midtown Park on June 21 and in Woodlands on June 23 beat all the expectations, yoga enthusiast Vijay Pallod said.

Non-Indians clearly outnumbered Indian-Americans in the record turnout, proving that yoga has hit mainstream America, he said.

